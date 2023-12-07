Advertise With Us

Spreading holiday cheer to seniors

23 years down and many more to go
Spreading holiday cheer to mid-Michigan seniors
Spreading holiday cheer to mid-Michigan seniors(WILX)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas came early this year for hundreds of senior citizens in Mid-Michigan. Community volunteers came together to package and deliver some holiday cheer.

400 boxes made their way down the assembly line at a Lansing Fire Station and into the hands of seniors in need. Police, fire, and EMS workers from across the tri-county area delivered packages right to seniors’ front doors. It’s an event that happens every year, known as No Senior Without Christmas. Michigan’s largest police and fire charity event.

”No one’s getting paid for this. This is all done by people that just want to have this impact on the community,” said Captain of Emergency Management Jason Stevens.

No Senior without Christmas was founded back in 2000 as an effort to brighten the holiday for just 20 seniors. It has since grown tremendously.

“I mean for some of these people you make their month you make their year by delivering them a little piece of Christmas so it’s pretty neat,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

This year, No Senior Without Christmas hopes to raise $55,000 to continue serving seniors in the community. You can donate on their website.

