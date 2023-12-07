Put the "Fun" in Fundraising with the YMCA Charity Auction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and what better way to spread joy and support a good cause than by participating in the YMCA’s first ever virtual auction event! The event will begin at 12 pm on Thursday, November 30th and run until 12 pm on Friday, December 15th. You have the chance to bid on a variety of exciting items, all in the spirit of holiday cheer. The best part is every dollar raised goes to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign, supporting their mission to build a healthier and stronger community.

This event is not just an opportunity to acquire incredible items; it’s a chance to support a cause that uplifts and strengthens the community. Unwrap the joy of giving this holiday season—bid generously and spread the spirit of warmth and compassion!

Prizes up for bid include:

• Meeting an astronaut

• Drinking whiskey in Tennessee

• Date nights across Lansing

• Sports collector items

• Attending the Player’s Club Golf Championship

• Tours to MSU Football, Breslin and Lasch Golf Centers

•Owner’s Suite at Lugnuts Stadium and so much more!

Every bid you place isn’t just a chance to win a fantastic item; it’s a contribution to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign. The funds raised will provide scholarships to vital programs ensuring that everyone, regardless of age or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

How to Participate: Participating in the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing’s virtual charity auction is easy! Visit the auction website starting at 12 pm on Thursday, November 30th through 12 pm on Friday, December 15th. Browse through the items, place your bids, and watch as the excitement unfolds. It’s a fantastic way to kick off the holiday season while making a meaningful impact in the community!

View online auctions items by going to: https://events.readysetauction.com/ymcametropolitanlansing/justbidit23

