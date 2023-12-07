Olivet High School students learn about human trafficking and how to avoid becoming victims

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet High School held an event Wednesday evening to help people get a better understanding of human trafficking and avoid becoming victims. It’s part of the school’s mental health awareness week.

Students heard from Dawn Ames, with the Michigan Abolitionist Project, about how they can protect themselves from the dangers of human trafficking.

Ames said those who are most vulnerable are 16 and 17-year-olds. She spoke about how the horrific crime works and what they could do to avoid potential danger.

According to Ames, children are being targeted online through apps, social media and video games. She said the best thing high school students can do is to avoid accepting friend requests from people they have never met.

“When I present to the community, I want them to know what the risk factors are and how to protect themselves and how to protect others,” said Ames. “Really, what I want them to take away is how we can as a society address this as a social justice issue.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.