Old Newsboys raising funds for children in need by selling ‘Lansing Spoof Journal’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Newsboys will be out on the streets of Lansing Thursday morning, selling their Lansing Spoof Journal to raise funds to provide shoes and boots for children.

On the first Thursday of December, the Old Newsboys are out selling their latest version of the Lansing Spoof Journal. It’s something they’ve done every year since 1924. They work with the Lansing State Journal and the Lansing Capital News to sell a spoof newspaper once a year.

They can raise money to give vouchers to families and children from over 25 school districts and academies to use at local retailers.

News 10 spoke with Claire Corr, the former president of the Old Newsboys, to talk more about the fundraiser. You can watch the interview in the video above.

The Old Newsboys said they were able to help over 7,000 local school children in 2022.

