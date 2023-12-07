New weapons court coming to Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Ingham County a special court has been created to help address gun violence. Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has taken matters into her own hands to get guns out of the hands of teenagers. She will oversee a new specialty court for weapons, targeted at kids aged 10-17 years old.

“Over the past 2 years we’ve seen a very significant increase in juvenile crime involving carrying concealed weapons illegally. My office over the last year has charged almost 100 hundred petitions authorizing criminal charges against youth level offenders for carrying a concealed weapon,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane.

With crime on the rise among Ingham County’s teens, county officials are taking a hard stance to get illegal guns off the streets and out of minor’s hands. Judge Aquilina, who will oversee the program, says she’s never seen violence this bad.

“Most of the cases I have, have a gun involved. This morning, I had 4 hours of cases and I had adults but I also had some juveniles and every single one of them had at least one weapon if not more involved. We’ve got to get the guns off the streets and I’m not talking about legal guns, I’m talking about illegal weapons that our kids are picking up and saying ‘Hey, isn’t this cool,’” said Judge Aquilina.

Weapon’s court will be one of the first of it’s kind in the nation.

“I said there has to be another way and started researching what’s going on in the country and I came across some gun courts, it wasn’t...I wasn’t real happy with them and they didn’t get very good ratings and I also have a number of cases where people use something other than a gun, a baseball bat, a vehicle,” said Judge Aquilina.

The court aims to stop teens at their first offense, so they don’t commit another crime. The charges eligible for weapons court are: Carrying a concealed weapon, carrying with unlawful intent, brandishing a firearm in public, and carrying in a weapon free zone.

“If we can stop the mindset of I need to hit someone, I need to have a gun to empower me and we can empower the youth with something else like their own self... I am my own superhero, I don’t need a gun. Then we’re going to save lives,” said Judge Aquilina.

The court program requires the teen to attend school consistently or they will not be able to finish the program; as well as weekly in person checks with law enforcement, mental health resources for the youth and their family, and other resources to help improve their futures. Upon graduation, the teens will still receive resources and get a referral to the Mikey23 Foundation.

The first weapons court program will begin on Wednesday, December 13th. It is by judge referral only.

