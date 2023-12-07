Advertise With Us

NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of northbound US-127 in Clinton County was shut down for hours overnight as officials worked to clean up a messy crash.

A tanker truck carrying milk tipped over from a crash, and milk spilled over the roadway and median.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The roadway reopened early Thursday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

Greater Lansing women receive leadership award for making an impact
Olivet High School students learn about human trafficking and how to avoid becoming victims
Old Newsboys raising funds for children in need by selling ‘Lansing Spoof Journal’
A stretch of northbound US-127 in Clinton County was shut down for hours overnight as...
NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spills milk over roadway