NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of northbound US-127 in Clinton County was shut down for hours overnight as officials worked to clean up a messy crash.

A tanker truck carrying milk tipped over from a crash, and milk spilled over the roadway and median.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The roadway reopened early Thursday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.