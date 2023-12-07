Advertise With Us

MSU Board of Trustees to hold special virtual meeting

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees is set to hold a special virtual Friday morning.

In the agenda for the upcoming meeting, “Personnel Action” is listed. According to the Detroit News, the trustees may appoint Kevin Guskiewicz as the university’s next president in Friday’s meeting.

Guskiewicz is the current chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He said we will only accept the role if the MSU Board of Trustees does not interfere with his job.

MSU has been searching for a permanent president since Samuel Stanley stepped down more than a year ago.

