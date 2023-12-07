Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Supporting Michigan communities with humanities grants

Supporting Michigan communities with humanities grants, that’s the goal of the Michigan Humanities Council.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Jennifer Rup, president and CEO of the council.

She explains how the grants are made possible in the player above.

