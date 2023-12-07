Advertise With Us

Michigan kids show off technical skills at state capitol

Students from kindergarteners to seniors demonstrated how technology can enhance learning and improve quality of life.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students gathered at Michigan’s capitol on Wednesday to showcase their technology skills.

At Stockbridge, students are using laser technology to help chickens exercise.

