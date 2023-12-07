Michigan kids show off technical skills at state capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students gathered at Michigan’s capitol on Wednesday to showcase their technology skills.

Students from kindergarteners to seniors demonstrated how technology can enhance learning and improve quality of life.

At Stockbridge, students are using laser technology to help chickens exercise.

