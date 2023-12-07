MHSAA considering adding more sports in the future

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association is looking at the start and end dates of the winter calendar, the possible new transfer rule exceptions, and new sports.

The Representative Council talked about proposals for MHSAA sponsorship for water polo and field hockey along with the anticipated proposal of boys volleyball in the MHSAA Tournament lineup as well.

These discussions will continue into the Spring meetings and have been happening for a while.

