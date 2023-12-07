Advertise With Us

MHSAA considering adding more sports in the future

(WLUC)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association is looking at the start and end dates of the winter calendar, the possible new transfer rule exceptions, and new sports.

The Representative Council talked about proposals for MHSAA sponsorship for water polo and field hockey along with the anticipated proposal of boys volleyball in the MHSAA Tournament lineup as well.

These discussions will continue into the Spring meetings and have been happening for a while.

The Council also discussed possible new and emerging sports, including proposals for MHSAA sponsorship received by the water polo and field hockey governing bodies and an anticipated proposal to add boys volleyball to the MHSAA Tournament lineup.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a...
Former Tiger Rodriguez Signs With Diamondbacks
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim...
Harbaugh Offered New Contract?
Spartan Stadium
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
basketball generic
Mopneyball Prep Showcase Set For Saturday