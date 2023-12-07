Advertise With Us

MDOT activating traffic signal on M-43 at Jenison Avenue in Lansing

(WAVE)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will activate a traffic signal at the intersection of M-43 and Jenison Avenue in Lansing.

MDOT said motorists should be aware of the change in the traffic pattern when the signal is activated on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Officials said the traffic signal aims to provide pedestrians with a safer intersection to cross.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday midday webcast from WILX News 10
Weekend Storm Update
MSU Board of Trustees to hold special virtual meeting
NB US-127 in Clinton County reopens after tanker tips over, spilling milk over roadway from crash
Greater Lansing women receive leadership award for making an impact