MDOT activating traffic signal on M-43 at Jenison Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will activate a traffic signal at the intersection of M-43 and Jenison Avenue in Lansing.

MDOT said motorists should be aware of the change in the traffic pattern when the signal is activated on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Officials said the traffic signal aims to provide pedestrians with a safer intersection to cross.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.