Advertise With Us

2 men sentenced in 2020 Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

FILE - Shawn Fix, center, confers with defense attorney Nichole Dougherty, left, during a...
FILE - Shawn Fix, center, confers with defense attorney Nichole Dougherty, left, during a court hearing at Antrim County Circuit Court in Bellaire, Mich., June 7, 2023. A judge will hand down the final sentences Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, capping a remarkable investigation that broke into public view on the eve of the 2020 presidential election but produced mixed results in court. Shawn Fix and Brian Higgins pleaded guilty earlier this year in northern Michigan's Antrim County, the location of Whitmer's second home. (AP Photo/John Flesher, file)(John Flesher | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, capping off a remarkable investigation that broke into public view on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.

Brian Higgins was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Higgins pleaded guilty earlier this year in northern Michigan’s Antrim County, the location of Whitmer’s second home.

He was not a key figure in the investigation.

Higgins acknowledged that he went on a night ride on Whitmer’s road with a camera rigged to his pickup truck.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support for terrorism.

Shawn Fix was sentenced to 36 months to 240 months in jail.

Shawn Fix said he provided material support for an act of terrorism, namely the strategy to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in Antrim County. Prosecutors agreed to drop a weapon charge.

Fix trained with a militia, the Wolverine Watchmen, for “politically motivated violence,” prosecutors have said, and hosted a five-hour meeting at his Belleville home where there was much discussion about kidnapping Whitmer.

Fix, 40, acknowledged helping plot leader Adam Fox pinpoint the location of Whitmer’s home, key information that was used for a 2020 ride to find the property in northern Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

A shift in the wind to the southwest is pushing warmer air our way for the next three days.
Sun and warmth Thursday, and today’s headlines
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
No UNLV students killed in shooting; victims were faculty members, university says
Spreading holiday cheer to mid-Michigan seniors
Spreading holiday cheer to seniors
University of Michigan bars student vote on issues related to Israel-Hamas war