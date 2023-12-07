Lansing man competes in “Squid Game: The Challenge”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Three a.m., a black car shows up, picks me up, takes me to the airport. It’s like, I didn’t believe it really until that moment, but then again it’s like, you’re living this surreal thing that you never thought you’d do.”

After competing on the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Lansing native Eddie Morris is now sharing his story.

The game show has been number one on the Netflix top 10 list for two weeks. With more than 30 million views, it’s the real-life version of a fictional show.

The fictional series it’s based on, called ‘Squid Game’, is the most viewed title on Netflix ever. It’s a life or death game, with a reward of millions of dollars, for only one winner out of 456 contestants.

“Unlike anything you’ve ever experienced, and to be honest this is as close as you’ll ever get to the lottery,” said Morris.

Contestants spent anywhere from one day to about three weeks, competing to win 4.56 million dollars.

Morris, player 043, says casting for the show was roughly 10 steps, starting in April of 2022 with the game beginning in January of 2023.

“I did several interviews, um psych evaluations, like it’s a process. I didn’t play a facade or a character or anything weird, I was just me,” said Morris.

He says meeting his fellow contestants was the best part, as they’ve been throwing watch parties and even had Thanksgiving dinner together.

Morris made it to episode six out of 10 and says it’s mostly luck, with the slightest bit of skill.

“I mean they rolled dice for one of the eliminations. It didn’t matter how tough you were, whatever it’s how mentally tough you were,” said Morris.

Commemorating the show with a dirt bike, he says it was a wild experience that he’ll never forget.

“Phenomenal, because a lot of us don’t get those opportunities to be on a reality TV show. So be interesting, be hyper, be ready, be enthusiastic, and you know, go for it,” said Morris.

He encourages other people to try similar experiences, no matter where you’re from or how old you are. He’s already planning to apply for season two.

The season finale will be released tonight at midnight. If you’d like to take a shot at the cash prize, casting for season two is now open. You can apply by clicking here.

