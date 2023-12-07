Henry Ford Hospital holds event honoring those who lost loved ones

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Lights of Love were lit up at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson.

The event honored those who have lost a loved one ranging from a beloved pet to close family member. Many people turned out to remember those they’ve lost and share their grief with others.

“The holidays can be really hard for those that have lost their loved ones,” said Chrissy Siders, the president and CEO of True Community Credit Union. “It becomes a time of reflection, a time that we want to think and remember.”

The funds donated Wednesday night went toward the Henry Ford Hospice Home in Jackson to help cover the costs some families may be be able to afford.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.