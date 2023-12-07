Advertise With Us

Harbaugh Offered New Contract?

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim...
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media outlets reported Thursday that the University of Michigan is prepared to offer an extended contract to football coach Jim Harbaugh. Reportedly, the deal has been in development through much of the fall and it has been approved by those who need to make such recommendations. It reportedly is worth five years and $55 million. Whether Harbaugh accepts it or not remains to be seen. The Michigan coach is recruiting this week prior to his team’s beginning preparation to meet Alabama New Year’s Day in the Rose Bowl.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a...
Former Tiger Rodriguez Signs With Diamondbacks
MHSAA considering adding more sports in the future
Spartan Stadium
Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU
basketball generic
Mopneyball Prep Showcase Set For Saturday