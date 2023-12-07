Harbaugh Offered New Contract?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media outlets reported Thursday that the University of Michigan is prepared to offer an extended contract to football coach Jim Harbaugh. Reportedly, the deal has been in development through much of the fall and it has been approved by those who need to make such recommendations. It reportedly is worth five years and $55 million. Whether Harbaugh accepts it or not remains to be seen. The Michigan coach is recruiting this week prior to his team’s beginning preparation to meet Alabama New Year’s Day in the Rose Bowl.

