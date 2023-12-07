Advertise With Us

Greater Lansing women receive leadership award for making an impact

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two women were presented with the ATHENA Leadership Award on Wednesday.

The award is given to those who contribute their time and energy to other in the community and achieved the highest level of professional excellence.

“One of the big initiatives that I’m most proud of is I have done a lot of work in making our community welcoming to those on the autism spectrum,” said Julie Pingston, a 2023 ATHENA Leadership Award winner. “And so, we’ve done a lot of work with our attractions making so many of them sensory friendly and sensory inclusive.”

ATHENA Lansing is a community of women dedicated to developing leadership skills.

