Gerald Sutter sexual abuse survivors speak out

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gerald Sutter is believed to have assaulted young athletes over five decades. In September, he was sentenced to serve 10 to 30 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. On Wednesday, in downtown Lansing survivors of his abuse spoke publicly for the first time.

“People need to be heard and people need to be held accountable and they can’t be because time is now on the side of the predator,” Shawn Sutherlin.

Sutherlin and many others are now adults and unable to pursue justice because of Michigan’s Statute of Limitations.

“To share my story and have a prosecutor tell me I appreciate what you’ve shared but unfortunately what happened to you happened too long ago and the ins and outs of our laws didn’t allow that. No case. Sorry,” said Sutherlin.

“28 years old or 28 years of age for the statute of limitations on this. I guess I just don’t understand it,” said Cory Rens.

Michigan’s statute of limitations for a victim of criminal sexual misconduct is among the narrowest in the country.

“We hope that we will not need a statute of limitations this long someday, but we certainly aren’t there yet,” said Rep. Julie Brixie.

State Representative Julie Brixie introduced a package of bills that would extend the civil statute of limitations from age 28 to 52 and allow survivors more time to bring their offenders to justice. The bills have been passed out of committee but the state legislature adjourned for the year before they could be taken up.

“We are optimistic that we will get over the finish line when we return,” said Rep. Brixie.

“To not be in support of this and the change in the statute of limitations is impossible for me to understand,” said Sutherlin.

