Former Tiger Rodriguez Signs With Diamondbacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Tigers’ ace starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has signed a four year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodriguez was expected to be traded last summer at the deadline because most believed he would never re up with the Tigers-- he could have stayed three more seasons for $49 million. The Tigers decided to keep him and try to re sign him and that didn’t happen. Rodriguez gets a reported four year deal for $80 million. To replace him, the Tigers recently signed Kenta Maeda, who pitched with the Minnesota Twins last season-- it’s a two year $24 million deal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.