Former Tiger Rodriguez Signs With Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Tigers’ ace starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has signed a four year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rodriguez was expected to be traded last summer at the deadline because most believed he would never re up with the Tigers-- he could have stayed three more seasons for $49 million. The Tigers decided to keep him and try to re sign him and that didn’t happen. Rodriguez gets a reported four year deal for $80 million. To replace him, the Tigers recently signed Kenta Maeda, who pitched with the Minnesota Twins last season-- it’s a two year $24 million deal.

