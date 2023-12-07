First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A gusty southwest wind will push temperatures into the low 50s today. We start today off with a few peeks at the sun, but mostly cloudy skies return by mid-morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with the chance of a few light rain showers overnight. Lows tonight are expected to be in the mid 40s.

A storm system races northeast along Lake Michigan Saturday. A gusty southerly wind will keep the warm air flowing into the area with high temperatures Saturday in the mid 50s. Plan on clouds Saturday and just a few widely scattered rain showers. A cold front moves through the area Saturday afternoon without much fanfare. Colder air returns Saturday night behind the front with temperatures dropping back to the low 30s.

Sunday will be a colder day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds and a few peeks at the sun are expected Sunday. We may see a few snowflakes at times Sunday, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation. Temperatures drop back to the mid 20s Sunday night.

We start the next work week with partly cloudy skies Monday and high temperatures in the mid 30s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected each day Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 8, 2023

Average High: 38º Average Low 25º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1966

Lansing Record Low: -25° 1864

Jackson Record High: 64º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -1º 1977

