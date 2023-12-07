Advertise With Us

Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, health officials reported Thursday.

Dozens more illnesses were reported by both countries. In the U.S., at least 230 people have been ill in 38 states and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tainted cantaloupe was also shipped to Canada, where 129 cases have been reported, including 44 hospitalizations, health officials reported.

Many of the people who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in clamshell packages and trays sold in stores. Consumers should not buy, eat or serve cantaloupe, if they don’t know the source, the CDC said.

New recalls of whole and pre-cut fruit have been added to a growing list, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Last week, Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe. On Tuesday, TGD Cuts, LLC launched a recall of specific fresh fruit cup, clamshell and tray products that contained cantaloupe from the company TruFresh.

Health officials are still working to determine whether additional products are linked to the illnesses.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

