Coach Smith announces staff additions at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Newly named Michigan State University head football coach Jonathan Smith has announced additions to his staff in coaching and support positions - and some of the names on the list may be familiar.

In an announcement released Thursday, 11 individuals were named along with their positions within the staff. The hirings are dependent on the completion of all university employment procedures.

The announcement included:

Blue Adams, Secondary

Keith Bhonapha, Asst. Head Coach/Running Backs

Brian Lindgren, Offensive Coordinatior/Quarterbacks

Jim Michalczik, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Legi Suiaunoa, Defensive Line

Brian Wozniak, Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator

Mike McDonald, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

Dan Van De Riet, Chief of Staff

Cole Moore, General Manager

Michael Doctor, Dir. of Recruiting and Player Relations

Austin D’Armond, Dir. of Recruiting Communications

“This is an experienced staff with a proven track record,” Smith said of the group. “They have coached numerous NFL Draft picks and All-Americans while winning championships and bowl games throughout their entire coaching careers. This staff has the ability to find talent and develop players, and they have won at every level of football. They are also an outstanding group as people and will create meaningful relationships with our players. I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with this excellent staff of coaches and welcome their families to East Lansing.”

Some background on the staff

Danny “Blue” Adams may be a name known to mid-Michigan. After playing college football for the University of Cincinnati, he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft. In addition to the Lions, Adams spent time with Jacksonville, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, and Atlanta during his time in the NFL along with teams in Europe and Canada. He joined Purdue University in 2010 as a graduate assistant and Northern Iowa in 2011 before moving on to the NFL where he spent 2012-2015 with the Miami Dolphins. Adams then returned to collegiate football joining West Virginia University in 2016 as a defensive backs coach. He then held the position at South Florida and Oregon State under Coach Smith (2019-23) before coming to East Lansing.

Brian Wozniak is another name that may be familiar to many. He played tight end for Wisconsin from 2009-2014, winning three Big Ten Championships with the Badgers (2010-13). Following a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, he joined Coach Smith at OSU as a graduate assistant from 2015-2018. He served as an analyst for a year before being named tight ends coach in 2019.

Keith Bhonapha played defensive back at Hawaii from 1999-2002. Following his time with the Rainbow Warriors, he was offered a graduate assistant position which he held until 2005. He then moved to Boise State where he held the position of director of football operations, running backs coach, and recruiting coordinator. He also spent time with the University of Washington before landing at Oregon State in 2023.

Brian Lindgren served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Oregon State from 2018-23, hired under Coach Smith. He also coached at Northern Arizona, San Jose State, and Colorado.

Jim Michalczik played offensive guard for Washington State from 1984-88 before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 1989. He previously served on the coaching staff of Miami (FL), Montana State, Oregon State (199-2001), and the Oakland Raiders (2009-10). He returned to OSU as an associate head coach in 2018.

Legi Suiaunoa spent the last six seasons on Coach Smith’s staff at Oregon State. He previously worked with Smith at Montana in 2011.

