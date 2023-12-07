Advertise With Us

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Livingston County authorities find hit-and-run suspect using drone

(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Canton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly fleeing from the scene of a two-car crash.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash on Kensington Road near Stobart on Dec. 7 at around 2:30 p.m. Multiple people reported the driver at fault fled into a wooded area.

When deputies arrived, they used a drone to find the suspect hiding behind a trailer. As more deputies responded, a car pulled up to where the suspect was and picked him up.

Officials said the car was quickly pulled over on Kensington Road, and the suspect was arrested. According to police, the driver of the car was working for Uber and had no idea what had happened—he was picking up a route.

The 35-year-old Canton man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, Driving with a Suspected License and Failing to Stop and Identify a Scene of a Crash.

You can watch the scene unfold in the video below:

