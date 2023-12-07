WATCH: 2 men who pleaded guilty in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to be sentenced

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two men who pleaded guilty in connection to a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Shawn Fix pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to provide material support for terrorism—a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Brian Higgins pleaded guilty to a charge of providing material support for an act of terrorism—a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The sentencing for the two men is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

