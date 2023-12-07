Advertise With Us

WATCH: 2 men who pleaded guilty in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to be sentenced

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two men who pleaded guilty in connection to a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Shawn Fix pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to provide material support for terrorism—a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Brian Higgins pleaded guilty to a charge of providing material support for an act of terrorism—a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The sentencing for the two men is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Police say shooting suspect dead on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus amid reports of multiple victims
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

University of Michigan bars student vote on issues related to Israel-Hamas war
Henry Ford Hospital holds event honoring those who lost loved ones
Spartans repaint campus rock after mass shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sun and warmth Thursday, and today’s headlines