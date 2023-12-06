Advertise With Us

Win a $50 Gift Card to Dusty’s Cellar

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The holidays have officially begun on Studio 10 because we are celebrating the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways!

Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways led us to where they gave us the clue to Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways.

CLUE #5: What year was Dusty’s Cellar established?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.atouchoftint.com/.

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways tomorrow on Studio 10.

The winner of Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 gift card to Dusty’s Cellar?

Tomorrow on Studio 10 and News 10 today, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways.

