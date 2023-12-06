‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ star coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Midland Center for the Arts announced improv comedian Colin Mochrie and his long-time comedy partner Brad Sherwood will be performing in January.

Mochrie, a “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star and renowned improv legend, will be performing in the two-man show “Asking for Trouble” alongside Sherwood.

Midland Center for the Arts said the pair will be improvising their material for the one-night-only show, adding the show will be interactive, taking audience suggestions and participation.

The duo’s show is a PG-rated family show that includes many variations of popular games showcased on “Whose Line,” making it just like a live version of that show.

Midland Center for the Arts provided the following content advisory:

We invite our patrons to research and evaluate productions based on personal values prior to ordering. Although they do attempt to keep the show family friendly, Colin and Brad can’t be responsible for audience suggestions.

The show will take place on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Midland Center for the Arts Auditorium.

