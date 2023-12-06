Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Warmer air on the way

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday will be an uneventful day across Mid-Michigan with mostly cloudy skies and a very small chance of a stray flurry. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details for your mid-week and beyond.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964

