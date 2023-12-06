WEATHER EXTRA: Warmer air on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday will be an uneventful day across Mid-Michigan with mostly cloudy skies and a very small chance of a stray flurry. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details for your mid-week and beyond.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1998

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964

Jackson Record High: 68º 1998

Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.