WEATHER EXTRA: Warmer air on the way
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday will be an uneventful day across Mid-Michigan with mostly cloudy skies and a very small chance of a stray flurry. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details for your mid-week and beyond.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2023
- Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
- Lansing Record High: 65° 1998
- Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964
- Jackson Record High: 68º 1998
- Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964
