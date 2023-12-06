Advertise With Us

WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Virginia. (LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A Shih Tzu in Virginia had to be rescued while seemingly pretending to be Bruce Willis in “Die Hard.”

The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air vent at a home in Fairfax County.

In a video released by the Fairfax County Police Department, the rescuers can be seen using a Sawzall to cut through the ceiling and pull down the air vent. They are then able to coax the little dog out and bundle her up in a blanket before handing her off to her owner.

The thankful owner said she will take the Shih Tzu to the vet for a checkup on her health, but the dog is expected to be OK.

“This dog has watched her favorite Christmas movie ‘Die Hard’ way too many times,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two

Latest News

Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile...
Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system
Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters help decorate man’s home for Christmas as he battles cancer
The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air...
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war