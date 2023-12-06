Advertise With Us

Taking the first step to comfort with The Good Feet Store

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the foundation of your body, your feet endure pressure each and every day. When your feet are not properly supported, your whole body can become misaligned – resulting in pain in your feet, knees, hips, or back. Good Feet Arch Supports can help.

Studio 10 stopped by The Good Feet Store to learn more.

They shared that for arch supports to be effective, they require a precision fit. Free Fittings allow staff at The Good Feet Store to learn more about you, your feet, and your needs to help guide you to the right arch support for you. This is the time for you to see if they work - before you buy.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store and how you can get started: https://www.goodfeet.com/locations/mi/lansing

