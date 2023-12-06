Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State women’s basketball coach is back on a team bench again. Merchant, let go earlier this year after 16 seasons as the Spartans’ coach, is now coach of a 7th grade boys team in East Lansing. Suzy spends two nights a week with her new team, the St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School B team. Merchant told WILX’s Fred Heumann she does not miss college coaching because of the state of big time college athletics today.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.