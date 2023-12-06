Advertise With Us

Suzy Merchant Has New Coaching Gig

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant instructs her team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State women’s basketball coach is back on a team bench again. Merchant, let go earlier this year after 16 seasons as the Spartans’ coach, is now coach of a 7th grade boys team in East Lansing. Suzy spends two nights a week with her new team, the St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School B team. Merchant told WILX’s Fred Heumann she does not miss college coaching because of the state of big time college athletics today.

