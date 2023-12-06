Advertise With Us

State cars transitioning to a fully electric fleet by 2024

The state has a fleet of 8,800 passenger cars.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “The state has been focused on a transition that is not only sustainable and prudent from a fiscal standpoint, but also also just, a just transition and that means being deliberate about building high-quality jobs for the future,” said Zach Kolodin.

Zach Kolodin is the Chief Infrastructure Officer for the governor. On Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive instructing state departments to transition to zero emission vehicles.

That’s more than 8,000 passenger cars by 2033 and heavy-duty vehicles by 2040. The new executive directive is meant to send a clear message that Michigan is committed to a clean energy economy and plans to lead by example.

“As vehicles go out of service, we’ll look at cost-effective ways to replace them,” said Kolodin. “There may be vehicles that do heavy work that are making the transitions to a fully vehicle is not feasible, and we will be scrutinizing that closely and figuring out what is the best alternative.”

Michigan State Professor of Supply Chain Steven Melnyk says while the transition is feasible, the timing isn’t great. He’s concerned about the infrastructure and its reliability.

“It has not yet gotten there,” said Melnyk. “We have an electrical grid that is in desperate need of being invested in.”

Michigan has already started building the infrastructure for EV charging stations through its incentive program, Charge Up Michigan. Melnyk says there needs to be more research invested in EV to transition effectively and ensure jobs aren’t being lost.

He also pointed out that Michigan relies on gas taxes to maintain roads and if there’s more EV’s on the roads, that revenue goes down. With that in mind, he says it’s important for the state to decide the parameters to transition into EV.

