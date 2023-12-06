Quiet conditions Wednesday ahead of a warmup, and a preview of what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a quiet afternoon with a warming trend through the rest of this week, all before a large system moves in for the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the forecast this week and prepares you for the large system this weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1998

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964

Jackson Record High: 68º 1998

Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964

