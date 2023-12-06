Advertise With Us

Quiet conditions Wednesday ahead of a warmup, and a preview of what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a quiet afternoon with a warming trend through the rest of this week, all before a large system moves in for the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the forecast this week and prepares you for the large system this weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2023

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964

