Paying with your eyes: Mid-Michigan first in North America to experience ‘PayEye’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may sound far-fetched, but shoppers can now pay with just their eyes at four Mid-Michigan businesses. Today at Barrio, an East Lansing restaurant, a transaction with this technology was completed for the first time ever in North America.

With only a glance, dinner and drinks can be paid for in an instant. PayEye is hoping to turn cash and card, into a payment of the past.

“What I was impressed with, is the ease of capturing iris. Number two, the time it takes, the small amount of time it takes to make the payment,” said Anil Jain, a Michigan State University Professor of Computer Science.

PayEye opened its first U.S. office in East Lansing on Tuesday, aligning with their launch at local businesses. Their device scans your iris, which is five times more unique than a fingerprint.

“We’re actually turning that into binary code, and that’s being double encrypted and sent across the network. So it’s making it very safe very fast and very easy,” said Gary Burtka, the President of North American Operations for PayEye.

Once you’ve set up your profile on their app, you’re ready to let your eyes pick up the check.

“I think this is very impressive technology, and this is the wave of the future,” said Jain.

Jain was the first customer in North America to use the technology. He says it’s very similar to the technology used for Apple Pay, Google Pay, or at the airport.

“So at the payment time, you don’t have to take anything out of your pocket. No mobile phone, no credit card, you simply look at the camera on the payment terminal, and you’re done,” said Jain.

Making the key to the soul, the key to your wallet.

PayEye is also being used in Okemos at Kellie’s Consignments, and Jet Fitness.

6 Lounge in East Lansing is offering these transactions as well.

The technology has been operational in Poland since 2020.

