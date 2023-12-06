Advertise With Us

Paying with your eyes: Mid-Michigan first in North America to experience ‘PayEye’

“I think this is very impressive technology, and this is the wave of the future,”
“I think this is very impressive technology, and this is the wave of the future,”
By Erin Bowling
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may sound far-fetched, but shoppers can now pay with just their eyes at four Mid-Michigan businesses. Today at Barrio, an East Lansing restaurant, a transaction with this technology was completed for the first time ever in North America.

With only a glance, dinner and drinks can be paid for in an instant. PayEye is hoping to turn cash and card, into a payment of the past.

“What I was impressed with, is the ease of capturing iris. Number two, the time it takes, the small amount of time it takes to make the payment,” said Anil Jain, a Michigan State University Professor of Computer Science.

PayEye opened its first U.S. office in East Lansing on Tuesday, aligning with their launch at local businesses. Their device scans your iris, which is five times more unique than a fingerprint.

“We’re actually turning that into binary code, and that’s being double encrypted and sent across the network. So it’s making it very safe very fast and very easy,” said Gary Burtka, the President of North American Operations for PayEye.

Once you’ve set up your profile on their app, you’re ready to let your eyes pick up the check.

“I think this is very impressive technology, and this is the wave of the future,” said Jain.

Jain was the first customer in North America to use the technology. He says it’s very similar to the technology used for Apple Pay, Google Pay, or at the airport.

“So at the payment time, you don’t have to take anything out of your pocket. No mobile phone, no credit card, you simply look at the camera on the payment terminal, and you’re done,” said Jain.

Making the key to the soul, the key to your wallet.

PayEye is also being used in Okemos at Kellie’s Consignments, and Jet Fitness.

6 Lounge in East Lansing is offering these transactions as well.

The technology has been operational in Poland since 2020.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two

Latest News

Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile...
Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system
Michigan State Police urging parents to be involved in school bus safety
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents
Snow showers come to an end early this afternoon, then a late-week warm-up is followed by a...
Snow showers end early Tuesday, and what we’re working on