On to Nebraska For MSU Basketballers

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s frustrated men’s basketball team next plays at Nebraska, 6:30pm Sunday on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans are now 4-4 on the season and lost their Big Ten opener Tuesday night 70-57 in the Breslin Center to Wisconsin. MSU is unranked for the second straight week in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans were ranked fourth in the same pre season poll. Telling against the Badgers, Michigan State was outrebounded 36-22 and MSU coach Tom Izzo said after the game he does not think his team is tough enough at the moment.

