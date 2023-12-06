MSU professors offer tips to avoid holiday stress with family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing to host a family gathering over the holidays can be a tall task. Cooking, cleaning and finding space for everyone can be a lot.

You’ve got the food made, the candles are lit and the holiday music is on in the background. You’ve done all you can to ensure everyone has a good time. You’re even ready if the conversation goes off the rails a bit, as it tends to do around the holidays.

Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, a professor in communication at Michigan State University (MSU), said to do your best to be present in the moment. After all, a lot of what happens once the family gets there is out of your hands.

“We have only so much capacity as humans right we can when we’re already stressed,” said Hall. “It makes it more difficult for us to be patient with one another, and so being honest with ourselves about how much we’ve taken on and hopefully be able to sort of set some of that aside.”

The holidays can be both exciting and stressful, especially if you’re hosting or visiting a large gathering.

There are all sorts of reasons to get excited for the holidays. You get to see some friends and family members you missed and catch up on everything that’s been going on over the last year. That’s not to say it’s always easy.

There may be some extra work around the house to prepare for guests, and there might be a few guests you might not like seeing all that much.

Jason Moser, a psychology professor at MSU, said it’s important to stay positive.

“‘These are people I love. We don’t see eye to eye on everything, but I do get a lot of positive benefits from being around people who I do love, and I love them for X, Y and Z reasons,’ and not to forget that it doesn’t have to be an either-or it doesn’t have to be ‘this is super stressful’ or ‘this is amazing.’ It’s almost always a blend of the two, and so that we can be aware of both, I think, is what can help us feel a little more at ease,” said Moser.

Moser said it’s also important to set boundaries. Let someone know if you’re going to have an issue with a topic of conversation. You might have to leave someone off an invite list if worse comes to worse.

Moser said it’s best to try to keep balance in mind. Check-in on yourself and keep up with healthy habits during the holiday season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.