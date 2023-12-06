Mopneyball Prep Showcase Set For Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twelve boys high school basketball teams will assemble at Holt High School Saturday for the annual Tip Off Classic sponsored by Moneyball Apparel. The site is where Moneyball hosts its annual summer Pro Am League. Games begin at noon in the following order-- Stockbridge vs. Detroit Henry Ford; Lansing Everett vs. Bridgeport; Mason vs. Adrian; Holt vs. Detroit Cass Tech; Lansing Waverly vs. Lansing Sexton; and around 8pm Grand Ledge vs. Saginaw.

