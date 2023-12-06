Mid-Michigan Matters: No Senior Without Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The countdown continues until Christmas Day!

While many people look forward to getting together with loved ones and opening gifts, not everyone gets to experience that joy.

The co-chair of the nonprofit No Senior Without Christmas explains his mission to spread holiday cheer to local seniors in the player above.

