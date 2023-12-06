Michigan State hockey gets ready to welcome in Notre Dame this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey had a bye week this past weekend, and Adam Nightingale thinks his team really benefited from it. MSU is one point ahead of Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings heading into this weekend.

Notre Dame comes to East Lansing on Friday and Saturday to take on the Spartans. Saturday is Star Wars night at Munn Arena, and Friday there’s a rally towel giveaway.

Notre Dame is 4-2-2 in conference play, and MSU is 5-1-2 so far in the Big Ten.

