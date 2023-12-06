Advertise With Us

Michigan State hockey gets ready to welcome in Notre Dame this weekend

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey had a bye week this past weekend, and Adam Nightingale thinks his team really benefited from it. MSU is one point ahead of Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings heading into this weekend.

Notre Dame comes to East Lansing on Friday and Saturday to take on the Spartans. Saturday is Star Wars night at Munn Arena, and Friday there’s a rally towel giveaway.

Notre Dame is 4-2-2 in conference play, and MSU is 5-1-2 so far in the Big Ten.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Crews respond to house fire on S Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive to transition all state government fleet to zero-emission vehicles

Latest News

Boyd has received offers from various schools in the portal
Former East Lansing standout picking up offers in the transfer portal
December 5, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights
MSU drops Big Ten Opener
Michigan State falls 70-57 in Big Ten opener to Wisconsin
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy...
Lions DT Alim McNeill is placed on IR but could be ready for the playoffs