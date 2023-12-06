Michigan State falls 70-57 in Big Ten opener to Wisconsin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State falls to Wisconsin 70-57 in the Spartan’s conference opener. A lot of credit goes to Wisconsin for going on the road and getting a win in the Big Ten is extremely tough.

Wisconsin wins the Badgers’ sixth straight and picks up their third win in a row at the Breslin Center. Both teams finished with a 45% from the field, but rebounding was where the separation occurred. MSU finished with 22 total rebounds which was much lower than the Badgers’ 35.

Wisconsin was led by AJ Storr who finished with 22 points and 5 rebounds. Steven Crawl picked up 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. The Badgers also shot 43% from beyond the arc for 10 three pointers and a 14-14 from the charity stripe.

Tyson Walker led the way in the point category for MSU with 22 and AJ Hoggard finished with 14 points. It was a struggle for the Spartans to get going at times especially in the first half. Malik Hall didn’t start and was clearly bothered still from the flu. Besides the two PG’s nobody finished with more than five points on MSU.

The Spartans will look to bounce back against Nebraska on Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.