Michigan lawmakers looking to ban flavored e-cigarettes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vapes or e-cigarettes come in a variety of different flavors. The USDA says more than two million youth use the devices. That’s a concern for Eaton Rapids Superintendent Bill Defrance. He says students are getting bolder with their use of vapes.

“Some kids are, I would you the term brazen enough, that they will go someplace that they think we can’t see them like a restroom and use the vape,” said DeFrance.

Michigan lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban the sale of flavored vapes. Thomas Hackworth of Smoke City says many people switched to vapes because of the alternative flavors and smells to traditional cigarettes.

“Even with a menthol cigarette you still get that aroma, you could say, of just tobacco,” said Hackworth. But not all smoke shops agree that the banning of flavored e-cigarettes would harm their business.

“We might get a lot of sales here and there for like vapes, but we also get lots of sales for cigars and roll your own tobacco, pipe tobacco,” said Brandon Beckett, The Corona Smokeshop of Michigan.

Defrance says the vaping issue is not only happening with older students...but right here at Eaton Rapids Middle School.

“Using things like vapes, cigarettes, alcohol and drugs at a young age minimizes that capacity and really will cause the kids to be less successful in their adult lives,” said DeFrance.

Removing the gateway that some fear could lead to future addiction.

If the bills are passed, shops could face fines, business license suspensions, and even revocations.

