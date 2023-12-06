Advertise With Us

Lions Lose Key Defensive Player

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy...
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have put perhaps their best defensive lineman on injured reserve. Alim McNeill was injured in this past Sunday’s 33-28 win at New Orleans over the Saints. The Lions hope he might be available during the playoffs should they make the field. The Lions play the Bears in Chicago at 1pm Sunday. The first game at Ford Field saw the Bears blow a 26-14 lead in the final four minutes and lose 31-26. The Lions have a 9-3 season record.

