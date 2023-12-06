Lions Lose Key Defensive Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have put perhaps their best defensive lineman on injured reserve. Alim McNeill was injured in this past Sunday’s 33-28 win at New Orleans over the Saints. The Lions hope he might be available during the playoffs should they make the field. The Lions play the Bears in Chicago at 1pm Sunday. The first game at Ford Field saw the Bears blow a 26-14 lead in the final four minutes and lose 31-26. The Lions have a 9-3 season record.

