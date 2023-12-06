Lansing Symphony Orchestra ‘pops’ this season at upcoming Holiday Pops concert

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is excited to put on their annual Holiday Pops concert.

The musical experience will feature a little bit of everything including guest vocalist Teri Hansen. Teri Hansen has received international recognition for her crossover abilities as a singing actress from Opera to Broadway and concert stages worldwide. Hansen made her Broadway debut in ‘The Boys from Syracuse’ and starred in London’s West End in Hal Prince’s Tony award-winning production of ‘Show Boat’. Most recently, she starred in the national tours of ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘An American in Paris.’ Internationally recognized as an interpreter of Weill, Hansen starred as “Rose” in the film version of Kurt Weill’s Street Scene. Hansen also toured for years with Marvin Hamlisch, appeared at the Lincoln Center singing Rodgers and Hammerstein, and made regular appearances there as a part of the prestigious “Meet the Artist” series.

The LSO and Hansen will also share the stage with talented local high school musicians as part of the orchestra’s Side-by-Side program. In November, students from the Lansing area auditioned for the chance to play alongside the orchestra, earning the opportunity to play a selection of pieces during the concert.

The student musicians will join the orchestra for three pieces scheduled for the concert’s first half, creating an inspiring crescendo before the intermission. Student’s apart of this year’s program include:

· Spencer Locke, Haslett High School

· Reina Li, Okemos High School

· Adelina Liao, Okemos High School

· Emilia Escamilla, Homeschool

· Alec Jachalke, Okemos High School

· Arianne Kim, Okemos High School

· Olivia Mann, East Lansing High School

The annual Side-by-Side program is open to anyone of high school age in the Lansing area with a proficiency in music.

For complete details, visit lansingsymphony.org or call the LSO office at 517-487-5001.

