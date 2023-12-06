Advertise With Us

Lansing man found guilty in 2012 sexual assault cold-case

(pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was found guilty in a 2012 cold-case sexual assault investigation.

Marshawn James Curtis, 30, was found guilty of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after an investigation brought as part of Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) when a victim reported sexual assault in 2012.

The investigation led to finding three other women alleging Curtis masturbated before them between 2018 and 2020.

“The work of our State’s SAKI units is indispensable in securing justice and peace of mind for assault survivors throughout the state, and putting behind bars often-serial offenders who have eluded the criminal justice system for years,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for the efforts of the Ingham/Jackson regional team and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office on this case, and proud of the successes our SAKI units statewide accomplish in difficult cold-case prosecutions.”

“This case is one more example of why Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is so important for local prosecutor’s offices to be able to prosecute cold case sexual assaults,” said Prosecutor John Dewane of Ingham County. “Sexual assaults often involve serial offenders and can be difficult to investigate. With specialized training and experience, our SAKI team was able to gather evidence and achieve justice for these survivors. I commend the hard work and dedication of our SAKI team as I believe this conviction has prevented numerous future assaults.”

Curtis will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024, in the 30th Circuit Court. The Michigan Attorney General’s office said First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct is a potential life-sentence offense.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
Crews respond to house fire on S Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing

Latest News

The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash that killed two Mason teen girls...
Case against 19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash moves to trial
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and...
Gov. Whitmer signing legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job
WILX Weather Website 12/6/2023 Midday
Mild Late Week Before Weekend System
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job