Lansing man found guilty in 2012 sexual assault cold-case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was found guilty in a 2012 cold-case sexual assault investigation.

Marshawn James Curtis, 30, was found guilty of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct after an investigation brought as part of Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) when a victim reported sexual assault in 2012.

The investigation led to finding three other women alleging Curtis masturbated before them between 2018 and 2020.

“The work of our State’s SAKI units is indispensable in securing justice and peace of mind for assault survivors throughout the state, and putting behind bars often-serial offenders who have eluded the criminal justice system for years,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for the efforts of the Ingham/Jackson regional team and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office on this case, and proud of the successes our SAKI units statewide accomplish in difficult cold-case prosecutions.”

“This case is one more example of why Michigan’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is so important for local prosecutor’s offices to be able to prosecute cold case sexual assaults,” said Prosecutor John Dewane of Ingham County. “Sexual assaults often involve serial offenders and can be difficult to investigate. With specialized training and experience, our SAKI team was able to gather evidence and achieve justice for these survivors. I commend the hard work and dedication of our SAKI team as I believe this conviction has prevented numerous future assaults.”

Curtis will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024, in the 30th Circuit Court. The Michigan Attorney General’s office said First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct is a potential life-sentence offense.

