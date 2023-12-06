Advertise With Us

Lansing Center unveils hall of fame honoring women leaders

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An event was held Tuesday night to ensure women leaders in the Greater Lansing area are long remembered.

The new Athena Lansing Hall of Fame was unveiled at the Lansing Center. It features past winners of the Athena Leadership Award. It pays tribute to women who devoted time and energy to their community while paving the way for other women to follow.

Athena International was founded in Lansing by Martha Mayhood Mertz in 1982.

Mertz explained why the name Athena, from Greek mythology, was chosen to represent such amazing women that Grace the Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

“That they could be strong, courageous, and visionary,” said Mertz. “So, we chose Athena, and that was 40 years ago.”

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce was also part of Tuesday night’s festivities.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
Crews respond to house fire on S Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing

Latest News

19-year-old charged in deadly Holt crash appearing in court
High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist...
WEATHER EXTRA: Warmer air on the way
Wednesday will be an uneventful day across Mid-Michigan with mostly cloudy skies and a very...
WEATHER EXTRA: Warmer air on the way
MSU professors offer tips to avoid holiday stress with family