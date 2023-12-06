Lansing Center unveils hall of fame honoring women leaders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An event was held Tuesday night to ensure women leaders in the Greater Lansing area are long remembered.

The new Athena Lansing Hall of Fame was unveiled at the Lansing Center. It features past winners of the Athena Leadership Award. It pays tribute to women who devoted time and energy to their community while paving the way for other women to follow.

Athena International was founded in Lansing by Martha Mayhood Mertz in 1982.

Mertz explained why the name Athena, from Greek mythology, was chosen to represent such amazing women that Grace the Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

“That they could be strong, courageous, and visionary,” said Mertz. “So, we chose Athena, and that was 40 years ago.”

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce was also part of Tuesday night’s festivities.

