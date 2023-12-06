Advertise With Us

Jackson swears in mayor

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney delivers 2023 State of the City Address
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s Mayor has officially been sworn in.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney is back in office after being reelected in November.

Mahoney said he’s excited to continue his work as mayor as well as undertaking new projects.

One of the upcoming projects he has his eyes on is to start increasing accessibility to high-speed internet.

Mahoney stalled for time during his swearing-in, as his wife was delayed by a late elevator.

