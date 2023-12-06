Advertise With Us

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signing legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and healthcare workers from threats on the job.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to help recruit and retain and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training.

Whitmer will be signing the legislation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

