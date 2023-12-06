WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signing legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and healthcare workers from threats on the job.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to help recruit and retain and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training.

Whitmer will be signing the legislation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

