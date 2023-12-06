Free cancer screening for Lansing-area firefighters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Center for Disease Control, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. Firefighters are the first to run into fires and risk their lives to help save those in need but the long term effects just from doing their job, could be even more dangerous if they aren’t taking steps to get screened.

“Firefighters are known to have digestive cancers, oral cancers, bladder cancers and lung cancers in addition to skin,” said Dr. James Herman, a radiation oncologist at Sparrow’s Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

The Herbert-Herman Cancer Center partnered with Lansing area firefighters to get them free skin cancer screenings. Jenna Gutierrez, the firefighter behind the event, had her own scare with breast cancer last year.

“When I went to the doctor like 5 years ago I asked for cancer screenings and the doctor told me: you’re a young woman, you’re super healthy, you don’t need these screenings and they sent me home with a flu shot. 5 years later, I had stage 4 cancer,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez worked with a Sparrow nurse, Gina Sisson, to start this event and they both stress the importance of early cancer detection.

“The way that skin cancer works is that early prevention is very important, if you can catch it early then it can be removed very easily and quickly but the longer it is prolonged and it can go into the body system it can be very hard to treat,” said Gina Sisson, an infusion nurse at the cancer center.

Sisson lost her first husband to skin cancer, she says early detection is the key to survival and can change your treatment plan drastically.

“He got it caught at stage 3 and at that point we got treatment and for someone that was so young... However the earlier detection is so important because it really does save lives,” said Sisson.

Lives of firefighters like Jenna Gutierrez, who is in remission and is now advocating for all firefighters to get screened, no matter what.

“Raising that awareness in the medical community, raising it within our department so that we can do better to protect ourselves and others, and then even at the legislation level so we can get some laws in place to better protect us,” said Gutierrez.

75 firefighters RSVP’d for the event and were able to get screened. The screening process includes a full body, head to toe, assessment by oncologists and dermatologists.

