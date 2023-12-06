First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shift in the wind to the southwest will bring warmer air our way for the next three days. High temperatures today climb to the mid 40s. Lows tonight drop back to the mid 30s. High temperatures return to the low to mid 50s for Friday and Saturday. Colder air returns Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Today starts off under the clouds with wind gusts at times near 25 MPH. The wind will settle down and the clouds thin out across the area for the afternoon. We are dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Friday plan on mostly cloudy skies.

A lot of attention this week has been on a storm system heading into the Great Lakes region for the weekend. New information this morning continues the trend of showing Michigan missing the brunt of this storm. Friday night we see rain showers move into the area and rain showers are expected at times Saturday. A cold front moves through Saturday evening and pushes the bulk of the moisture with this storm off to our east. Sunday plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun. We do have the chance of seeing a few widely scattered snow showers Sunday, but no accumulation is expected in our area. Partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 7, 2023

Average High: 38º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1951

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1885

Jackson Record High: 60º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -3º 1972

