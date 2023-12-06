Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Lansing.

Firefighters were spotted near the 1800 block of Bassett Ave.

News 10 photojournalists saw smoke and a building on fire.

First responders warned us of potentially dangerous gases in the area as well.

This is a rapidly developing story and we’ll update you as more information becomes available.

