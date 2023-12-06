Advertise With Us

Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing

Fire with potentially dangerous gases in Lansing
Fire with potentially dangerous gases in Lansing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Lansing.

Firefighters were spotted near the 1800 block of Bassett Ave.

News 10 photojournalists saw smoke and a building on fire.

First responders warned us of potentially dangerous gases in the area as well.

This is a rapidly developing story and we’ll update you as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
Photos from 2021 of Tamal and Jerry Flore
Four Clinton County foster, adoptive parents facing multiple counts of child abuse
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Clinton County authorities search for possible witness of fatal crash on Business 127
Delta Twp. ambulance struck in car crash, hospitalizing two

Latest News

Michigan has opened up 100 beds across the state for troubled teens going through the juvenile...
Michigan working to fix juvenile justice system
Free cancer screenings for firefighters
Free cancer screening for Lansing-area firefighters
Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney delivers 2023 State of the City Address
Jackson swears in mayor
Paying with your eyes: Mid-Michigan first in North America to experience ‘PayEye’
Paying with your eyes: Mid-Michigan first in North America to experience ‘PayEye’