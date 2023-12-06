Advertise With Us

December 5, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
(WLUC)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The girls high school basketball season kicked off for most local schools tonight. Okemos moved to 3-0 on the season as they took down Sexton in boys basketball as well.

Final: Haslett 78, Grand Ledge 50

Final: East Lansing 45, Pewamo-Westphalia 33

Final: Okemos 62, Sexton 49

Other Girls Basketball area scores:

DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37

Hanover-Horton 45, Concord 37

Hartland 57, Holt 56

Howell 46, Williamston 36

Ionia 63, Lansing Everett 19

Jackson Northwest 40, Mason 35

Dansville 54, Napoleon 26

Parma Western 49, Grass Lake 48

Dansville 54, Napoleon 26

Olivet 47, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30

Portland 51, Richland Gull Lake 43

Other Boys Basketball area scores:

Olivet 77, Battle Creek Harper Creek 55

Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Leslie 38

Eaton Rapids 61, St. Johns 48

Williamston 53, Howell 37

Michigan Center 51, Jonesville 33

Maple Valley 48, Lansing Christian 47

Waverly 91, Flint Carmen-Ainsworth 79

Stockbridge 68, Onsted 65

Webberville 62, Otisville Lakeville Memorial 55

