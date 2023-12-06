December 5, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The girls high school basketball season kicked off for most local schools tonight. Okemos moved to 3-0 on the season as they took down Sexton in boys basketball as well.
Final: Haslett 78, Grand Ledge 50
Final: East Lansing 45, Pewamo-Westphalia 33
Final: Okemos 62, Sexton 49
Other Girls Basketball area scores:
DeWitt 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37
Hanover-Horton 45, Concord 37
Hartland 57, Holt 56
Howell 46, Williamston 36
Ionia 63, Lansing Everett 19
Jackson Northwest 40, Mason 35
Dansville 54, Napoleon 26
Parma Western 49, Grass Lake 48
Olivet 47, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30
Portland 51, Richland Gull Lake 43
Other Boys Basketball area scores:
Olivet 77, Battle Creek Harper Creek 55
Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Leslie 38
Eaton Rapids 61, St. Johns 48
Williamston 53, Howell 37
Michigan Center 51, Jonesville 33
Maple Valley 48, Lansing Christian 47
Waverly 91, Flint Carmen-Ainsworth 79
Stockbridge 68, Onsted 65
Webberville 62, Otisville Lakeville Memorial 55
