Advertise With Us

City Rescue Mission Announces Capital Campaign Project!

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -City Rescue Mission provides for the 517 all year round, but this time of the year, they have their own wish list.

Mark Criss, the Executive Director of City Rescue Mission outlines ways in which the community can help provide for those who are in need of a home.

He also announces the Capital Campaign Project where the City Rescue Mission will be expanding to continue serving those who are in need in the 517!

For more information, visit https://www.bearescuer.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer raising flags across Michigan to full-staff immediately
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Firefighters battle structure fire with ‘potentially dangerous gases’ in Lansing
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Daughter of accused child abusers speaks out, defends her parents

Latest News

City Rescue Mission
Giving Back to the Homeless
Dustys Cellar
Win a $50 Gift Card to Dusty’s Cellar
Dustys Cellar
Ten Day Giveaway: Dusty's Cellar
Lansing Symphony Orchestra
Upcoming Holiday Concert
Previewing Krampusnacht