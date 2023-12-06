City Rescue Mission Announces Capital Campaign Project!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -City Rescue Mission provides for the 517 all year round, but this time of the year, they have their own wish list.

Mark Criss, the Executive Director of City Rescue Mission outlines ways in which the community can help provide for those who are in need of a home.

He also announces the Capital Campaign Project where the City Rescue Mission will be expanding to continue serving those who are in need in the 517!

For more information, visit https://www.bearescuer.org/.

